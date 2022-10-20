Woman issues emotional plea to bring missing Sligo partner (21) home to ‘his little boy’

Rodney Horan has been missing since Sunday from Sligo

The partner of missing man Rodney Horan (21) has issued an emotional appeal to bring him home to their baby son.

Rodney has been missing from Colooney, Co. Sligo since Sunday and concern is growing for the young man as searches continue.

His fiancée Roisín Kennedy has thanked the community for all their help so far.

“Thank you for everyone who has been out looking for Rodney Horan,” she said.

"I appreciate everything everyone’s doing to find him and bring him home safe to me and his little boy.

"We are very lucky to be surrounded by such amazing people.”

Roisín said the search for Rodney resumed this morning at 7.30am at their local Doorly Park – the area where he was last seen.

The Gardaí issued a missing person’s appeal for Rodney on Monday, describing him as 5’ 10” in height, of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes.

"When last seen he was wearing a grey ‘Gym King’ jacket, brown jumper, black jeans, black shoes and a silver chain,” Gardaí said. “Rodney was last seen on Saturday evening on the Doorly Park side of the Riverside Road. “Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rodney is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”