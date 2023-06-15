Woman injured in Sligo train accident says ‘I’ll never forget’ tragic aunt

Jessica McLoughlin (40) died after she was hit by a train

Flowers at the entrance to Ballisodare River and Knoxpark where Jessica McLoughlin died Photo: Gerry Mooney

Flowers at the entrance to Ballisodare River and Knoxpark where Jessica McLoughlin died Photo: Gerry Mooney

A woman who was injured in an horrific train accident in Sligo has spoken of her aunt’s final moments in a heartbreaking tribute.

Rebecca McLoughlin posted the tribute on social media following the accident that claimed the life of Jessica McLoughlin.

Jessica (40), from Cranmore, died when she was struck by a train yesterday afternoon at Ballisodare, around 7km from Sligo town.

It is understood mother-of-four Jessica was walking along the rail line with Rebecca (25) when the accident happened at around 4pm.

Rebecca was also injured and is being treated in hospital for the injuries she sustained.

Tributes paid to Jessica McLoughlin outside Collooney Co Sligo

The two women had tried to get out of the way of an oncoming train but were struck by the steps of the carriages.

It is understood Jessica and Rebecca had heard the train, which sounded its horn for up to 30 seconds before the accident, and knelt down alongside the train tracks to get out of the way.

However, they were struck by the protruding steps of the train.

It is understood the two women had taken the Dublin train from Sligo earlier in the day but got off in Collooney and decided to walk along the track back to Sligo.

Jessica McLoughlin.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Facebook this morning, Rebecca McLoughlin, who remains at Sligo University Hospital, said: “Oh why Jess, why did they have to take you, why couldn't it have been me. You have four beautiful kids left behind you.

"You didn't deserve this. I'm glad that we got to spend those last moments together though and I'll not forget what I promised you. I’ll not take back my word. I'm in bits here Jess. Why, oh why, did this have to happen.

"My heart is broke. Lying in each other’s arms them last few moments, I’ll never forget what you said to me. I’ll cherish that memory for as long as I live and will never forget you.

"We were two peas in a pod, more like sisters. partners in crime more like lol. At least you’re finally at peace now with nanny and granddad and I promise I'll do you all proud.

"I’ll never forget you, beautiful. Fly high Jess, and I'll not let your kids ever forget about you will always remind them of how much you loved them. Rest in peace my beautiful aunty, I don’t know what I'm gonna do without you, you were one in a million never be another you, I love u so much, sleep tight till we meet again.”

Flowers at the entrance to Ballisodare River and Knoxpark where Jessica McLoughlin died Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gardaí and Irish Rail continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Train services resumed this morning on the rail line.

Jane Cregan of Irish Rail said the railway company had launched its own internal investigation into the incident.

Ms Cregan praised the efforts of those on the ground yesterday including emergency services and Irish Rail staff. All services are operating as normal this morning.

“It was a very distressing incident for everyone involved particularly the driver and my other colleagues that were on board that train,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“They are receiving our employee assistance programme which offers counselling so we’re grateful that that is in place this morning for everyone who was involved in the incident yesterday.

“The gardaí will also be investigating along with the rail accident investigation unit.

“The only thing that myself and Iarnród Éireann can offer is our sympathy to Ms McLoughlin’s family and to wish the speedy recovery of the other woman who was involved in the incident yesterday.”

Local People Before Profit Councillor Gino O’Boyle said Ms McLoughlin “will be missed”.

Mr O’Boyle said he had spoken to Ms McLoughlin as recently as this week and she was well-known in the local community.

“She had kids, she had a partner, she’d be well-known. She was a very good community person. She’ll be missed. I was only speaking to her the other evening, and we talked about the council,” he said.

The mayor of Sligo town, Fianna Fáil Councillor Tom MacSharry, said: “She was a very nice person. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and the family and friends.

“We’re a community and a town and county in absolute shock at this terrible tragedy, at this terrible time.”

Mr MacSharry also acknowledged the efforts of the emergency services who responded to the incident.

“I understand they were at the scene very quickly, in very difficult circumstances and they have to be commended for their efforts.”