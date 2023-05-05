Woman found dead in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Sligo is named locally

An extensive Garda investigation continues with CCTV also gathered in the area.

Ms Canavan was found dead at her home in Sligo.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the woman found dead in unexplained circumstances at her Sligo home last Tuesday.

Angela Canavan, in her fifties and who lived alone at St John’s Terrace was discovered with head injuries.

A post mortem is believed to have proven inconclusive and the Garda investigation into the County Mayo woman’s death is continuing.

The house was sealed off for a detailed technical and forensic examination while a post mortem on the deceased was carried out at Sligo University Hospital by the State Pathologist.

Ms Canavan is survived by her two sons and their father.

She will repose at Hiney's Funeral Home, Crossmolina on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Tiernan's Church, Crossmolina. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Cremation to follow at a later date.

Last night, dozens of people had left sympathy messages to Angela’s family on the website, RIP.ie.

One friend wrote: "Deepest sympathy to all of Angela's family and friends on her sudden passing. I spoke with Angela on almost a daily basis, and she was a lovely woman who will be missed from Sligo. I pray her gentle soul will R.I.P”

Another friend also paid tribute Angela’s kind nature.

"So tragic I pray you shall Rest in Peace. I know you shall look after your boys and their families from your Heavenly home and of course.”

A user at the local Wheelchair Association to the tragic Sligo mum.

"Deepest Sympathy to the Canavan family on the passing of Angela.

“Angela will be dearly missed by all the staff and service users of the Irish Wheelchair Association Sligo. May she Rest In Peace.”