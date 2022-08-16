Woman found dead in unexplained circumstances in Co Kerry named as Miriam Burns

One neighbour who knew Miriam well described her as" the heartbeat of the community"

Gardaí are investigating after of the body of woman in her 70s was discovered in unexplained circumstances in her home in Co Kerry.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that the woman's body was found at Ardshanavooley, Killarney at approximately 1.15pm on Monday.

She has been named locally as Miriam Burns, who was in her mid-70s and has three adult children, two daughters and a son.

Ardshanavooley is one of the older estates in the town and is close to the centre of Killarney. Neighbours and residents were shocked and upset at the discovery of the woman's body.

One neighbour who knew Miriam well described her as "the heartbeat of the community."

They added: “She was dealt a tough hand but you would never know it, if there was anything needed to be done in the estate she would be at the heart of it, not in a pushy way she was just a really helpful person, it was in her nature to be helpful.

"Probably the best thing about Miriam was she had a way of cheering you up, if you were in bad form and bumped into her on the road you wouldn't be long until you had a smile on your face.

"She hadn't been seen for a few days which was unusual and because of that someone contacted the guards and they found what they found."

“She was always cheerful and friendly, and always well-dressed and perfectly turned out and you would see her cycling,” another neighbour said.

Some of Miriam’s children live abroad, it is believed.

Her body was found in a room in her house in circumstances that raised concern and the scene was sealed off. However, the garda stressed the circumstances were unexplained.

The body remains at the scene which is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted, confirmed a garda spokesperson.

"The office of the State Pathologist have been notified," it was added.