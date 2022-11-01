Woman dies, two children and man injured in two-car crash in Co Limerick

The woman, aged in her 30s, was the driver of one vehicle which collided with another car on the N21 south of Rathkeale in an area known locally as the Pike, shortly after 4:15pm.

A woman died following a two-car crash in Rathkeale, Co Limerick yesterday evening that left two children and an adult male injured.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was the driver of one vehicle which collided with another car on the N21 south of Rathkeale in an area known locally as the Pike, shortly after 4:15pm.

A man, also aged in his 30s, and two children who were passengers in the car were taken to hospital where their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile the driver of the other car, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí at Newcastlewest are appealing for witnesses to the accident, including those with dash-cam footage to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.