Woman dies suddenly after collapsing at Co Wexford beach

A woman in her 60s has died after collapsing at Ballymoney South Beach, Co Wexford.

Ballymoney Beach, Wexford.

"Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at Ballymoney strand, Co Wexford shortly after 8 p.m.,” read a statement from the gardaí.

"A woman in her 60s was taken from the water and treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The deceased was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner."