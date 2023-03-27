Woman dies in house fire in Co Waterford

The body of the woman were discovered inside after fire fighters managed to bring the blazing fire under control.

A woman has died in a house fire in Co Waterford.

The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Sunday by passersby.

Fire units from Dunmore East and Tramore and gardaí rushed to the scene of the single storey house in Munmahoge.

Waterford Fire Service remained at the scene for almost four hours.

The remains of the woman were taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Garda and fire services probes are underway to discover the cause of the fire.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. A file will be prepared for the local coroner.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.