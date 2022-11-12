Woman dies in hospital following collision involving motorcycle in Dublin city centre

The woman was treated at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, but later died.

A female pedestrian (60s) has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a collision involving a motorcycle in Dublin City Centre.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred on Wednesday morning, November 9, at the Beresford Place/Eden Quay junction, in Dublin 1.

"At approximately 10:40am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to a collision involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian at the junction of Eden Quay/Beresford Place, Dublin 1,” a garda spokesperson said,

“The pedestrian, a woman in her early 60s, was seriously injured and taken from the scene to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for her injuries. She passed away this afternoon Friday 11th November, 2022. The driver of the motorcycle was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.”

Gardaí at Store Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the scene of the collision to make it it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.