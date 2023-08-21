Woman dies and two men injured in road crash in Swinford, Co Mayo

The woman (70s), who was a passenger of one car, was fatally injured during the collision.

A woman has died and two men have been seriously injured following a road crash in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred on the N5 in Swinford this afternoon at approximately 4.30pm.

The woman (70s), who was a passenger of one car, was fatally injured during the collision.

A man who was driving the same car was seriously injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The male driver of the second vehicle was also seriously injured during the collision and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

The N5 is currently closed between Swinford and Charlestown as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

It’s understood two ambulances attended the scene as well as the local fire service. An army helicopter also landed at Swinford soccer pitch.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown this afternoon between 4pm and 4.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.