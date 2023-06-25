Woman dies after diving into sea to save child in Cork

The east Cork strand is idyllic but can be prone to strong tides and rip currents.

A woman who bravely dived into the sea in a bid to save a child in difficulty in the water has died.

Gardaí, paramedics and units of the Coast Guard and RNLI attended Ballycroneen Strand in east Cork shortly after 1pm today after reports of two people in difficulty in the water.

It is understood a 10-year-old child got into difficulty in the water and a woman, who spotted what had happened, courageously went into the sea in a bid to save her youngster. Both ended up in difficulty.

The alarm was raised by concerned onlookers and two units of the RNLI from Ballycotton and Crosshaven were tasked to attend the scene.

The Coast Guard's Sikorsky sea and rescue helicopter was also launched and raced to the scene from Waterford.

It is understood that two casualties were taken from the water within minutes of the emergency services arriving at the scene.

One was rescued by the Coast Guard helicopter crew while the other was recovered by the RNLI units.

Both were immediately brought for first aid.

The woman was landed at Ballycotton Pier and given emergency medical treatment before being taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) in a critical condition.

Emergency medical attention was provided for both by paramedics who had also raced to the scene.

Despite desperate efforts by medical staff to stabilise the woman's condition at CUH, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination will take place at CUH on Monday.

The woman is not understood to be an Irish national, although she has been resident in the Cork area for some time.

Her child was treated for shock and minor injuries. However, the injuries involved are not understood to be life threatening.

Onlookers watched in shock as the drama of the air sea rescue unfolded directly in front of them.

One official said a number of families were in tears as the two rescued swimmers were recovered from the water and brought for emergency medical treatment.

Locals said the emergency response to the incident was remarkable - with multiple agencies deploying units within minutes of the alarm being raised.

Weather conditions in the area at the time were described as very humid with patches of sunshine and occasional thundershowers.

Ballycroneen is located in east Cork a short distance from Ballycotton, Cloyne and Shanagarry.

Most daytrippers and tourists head to Garryvoe strand located further east while Ballycroneen is largely used by locals as it is traditionally a much quieter beach.

However, given its location just to the east of the entrance to Cork harbour, the waters off Ballycroneen can be subject to strong tides and currents.

The strand is particularly noted for having very strong rip currents offshore.