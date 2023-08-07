Woman dies after boat fire in Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire on a boat on Bank Holiday Monday morning

A woman has died following a fire on a boat in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim this morning.

The scene is currently being preserved and investigations are ongoing.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on a boat in Carrick-On-Shannon, County Leitrim, on the morning of Monday, August 7, 2023.

“One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved. Investigations are ongoing.

“No further information is available at this time.”

