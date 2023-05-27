Woman cyclist (20s) killed in incident involving car in North Dublin

A woman has been killed in an incident involving a car while out cycling in North Dublin this afternoon.

The woman in her 20s, was involved in the collision at approximately 12.50pm at Grallagh, Garristown, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí said they are investigating “a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedal cyclist”.

“A female (aged in her 20s) pedal cyclist has been removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post mortem will take place in due course,” gardai said.

“The male driver (aged in his 20s) of the car was uninjured.”

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators while local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.