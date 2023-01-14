Woman badly injured after gas explosion rips through house in Derry

A PSNI spokesperson appealed for members of the public to avoid the area

The scene of the explosion in Derry

A woman has been badly injured in a gas explosion at a house in Derry.

The explosion happened shortly before noon in the Kylemore Park area of the city.

The woman, who is believed to be the only occupant of the house, has been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment.

It is believed she suffered extensive burns in the explosion.

A PSNI spokesperson said police are currently at the scene and have appealed for members of the public to avoid the area.

The spokesperson said further details about the incident will be released later.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Heaney, who has been to the scene, was quoted as saying the house was "extensively damaged and not structurally sound".

Cllr Heaney said the woman who was injured was elderly.

"Neighbours broke down her door and administered first aid and removed her from the property," he told BBC News NI.

"A nurse across the street helped her."