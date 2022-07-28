Located | 

Woman and daughter missing from Derry found safe

Jacqueline Friars (39) and daughter Scarlet (5) were last seen on Sunday, July 24
Jacqueline Friars (39) and her five-year-old daughter Scarlet are missing from Derry.

Jacqueline Friars (39) and her five-year-old daughter Scarlet are missing from Derry.

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

A woman and her daughter who were missing from Derry have been found safe.

Jacqueline Friars (39) and daughter Scarlet (5) were last seen at approximately 2:30 pm on Sunday, July 24, in the Shantallow area of Derry.

Scarlet has hazel eyes and light brown hair. Her mother Jacqueline is described as approximately 5’10” tall with a slim build, shoulder-length dark brown curly hair and green eyes.

It was believed they may have crossed the border to the Republic in a blue Ford Kuga that has a green 'Children On Board' sticker..

Read more

The PSNI have thanked the public for their assistance after locating the mum and her child.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Thursday: “Police have now located Jacqueline Friars (39) and Scarlet (5). We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices