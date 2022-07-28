Woman and daughter missing from Derry found safe
A woman and her daughter who were missing from Derry have been found safe.
Jacqueline Friars (39) and daughter Scarlet (5) were last seen at approximately 2:30 pm on Sunday, July 24, in the Shantallow area of Derry.
Scarlet has hazel eyes and light brown hair. Her mother Jacqueline is described as approximately 5’10” tall with a slim build, shoulder-length dark brown curly hair and green eyes.
It was believed they may have crossed the border to the Republic in a blue Ford Kuga that has a green 'Children On Board' sticker..
The PSNI have thanked the public for their assistance after locating the mum and her child.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Thursday: “Police have now located Jacqueline Friars (39) and Scarlet (5). We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”
