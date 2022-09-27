Woman and child in ‘critical condition’ after being discovered at home in Clare

Gardai said that shortly before 8am this morning, officers and emergency services attended the scene at a domestic residence in Co Clare

A woman who had been found unconscious in a house in Co Clare has been rushed to hospital where her condition has been described as “critical”.

It follows the discovery of a young girl with serious injuries at the home in Clarecastle this morning.

The child has also been brought to University Hospital Limerick where she is also remains in a critical condition.

Gardai said that shortly before 8am this morning, officers and emergency services attended the scene at a “domestic residence in Clarecastle, Co. Clare”.

“A female child was discovered with serious injuries and was removed to University Hospital Limerick where she remains in a critical condition,” gardai said.

“A female adult was also found unconscious at the scene, and was removed to University Hospital Limerick where she is also in a critical condition.”

An incident room has been established at Ennis Garda Station and a Senior Investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family. The scene currently remains preserved and the scene is currently being examined by Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardai said that as this is a “live and ongoing investigation”, no further information is available.

"An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident to contact the investigation team at Ennis Garda Station 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

They added that enquires are ongoing.