Woman (90s) dies and four injured in horrific crash in Mayo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal traffic collision

A woman in her 90s has died and four other people have been injured in a horrific crash in Co Mayo.

The woman was injured in the two-car collision on the N17 at Cloonturk, Kilkelly, at 5.50pm but later died.

Two other women and two juveniles were taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“At approximately 5:50pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars on the N17 at Cloonturk, Kilkelly, Co. Mayo.

“Three women and two juveniles were taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. One of those injured, a woman in her 90s has since passed away.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.