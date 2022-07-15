Woman (80s) whose body was recovered from Irish beach named locally

It is suspected the deceased slipped and became stuck on the rocks.

THE death of a woman aged in her eighties, whose body was recovered from the North Beach in Arklow on Thursday morning, has been described by a local Councillor who was her friend as a ‘terrible tragedy’.

Four youngsters alerted the Gardaí at 11 a.m. having spotted what they suspected was a body near to the slip-way.

The scene was closed off by the Gardaí and the body was removed by Arklow RNLI and brought back to the Lifeboat Station, where she was pronounced dead.

It is suspected the deceased slipped and became stuck on the rocks.

The body was brought to Loughlinstown Hospital for a post-mortem.

Named locally as Anne Kearon, the woman’s sudden passing has rocked the small community of Arklow with local Councillor Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, describing the death of his friend as a ‘terrible tragedy’.

He was also quick to praise the volunteer crew of the Arklow RNLI who responded swiftly to bring her to shore.

"It's a terrible tragedy,” he said. “She was a personal friend of mine. I'm absolutely devastated, for her husband and her extended family. I'm still in shock to be honest. She was such a lovely lady. She was very well known and well liked locally.

"I had the pleasure of her company for two hours a number of weeks ago. We chatted in her living room, had tea and solved all the world's problems.

"I'd like to extend the families appreciation to the RNLI. The lifeboat crew was very professional as always.”

Fellow Councillor Sylvester Bourke was on Friday also still trying to come to terms with the loss and extended his condolences to her family.

He said: “I'm stunned. I knew her well. She was a very well-known member of the Arklow community. My thoughts are with her family and friends.”

There are no funeral details at this time.