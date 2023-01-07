Woman (80s) dies following Friday evening hit-and-run incident in Galway
A woman in her 80s has died following a hit-and-run incident in Oranmore, Co Galway on Friday evening.
The pedestrian was seriously injured when struck by a car at approximately 5.05pm on the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore, Co Galway.
The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment. She later died from her injuries on Friday night.
A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators was completed last night, but the Old Limerick Road remains closed at this time.
It is expected to re-open later this morning.
Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, gardaí said.
Today's Headlines
charged | Woman was allegedly held hostage in her own home, injected with heroin and threatened with a screwdriver, court told
fatal crash | Woman (80s) dies following Friday evening hit-and-run incident in Galway
shooting | Child (6) shoots and critically injures teacher in US school altercation
under pressure | Cough and cold treatments in short supply as pharmacies scramble to keep up with demand
in talks | Paul Mescal cast in lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel claims report
blood sports | Gardai called after ‘badger baiting’ uncovered by ranger in Tallaght park
tash terror | Actor Jamie Dornan says Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot moustache made him ‘insecure’
hank you | Tom Hanks opens up on age, acting and filming Saving Private Ryan on Curracloe beach in Wexford
horror deaths | Haulage boss Ronan Hughes ordered to pay €200k to families of 39 lorry container victims
lorry damage | Shocking image shows lucky escape for family as 40ft truck ploughs into Wicklow home