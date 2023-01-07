Woman (80s) dies following Friday evening hit-and-run incident in Galway

A woman in her 80s has died following a hit-and-run incident in Oranmore, Co Galway on Friday evening.

The pedestrian was seriously injured when struck by a car at approximately 5.05pm on the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore, Co Galway.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment. She later died from her injuries on Friday night.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators was completed last night, but the Old Limerick Road remains closed at this time.

It is expected to re-open later this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, gardaí said.