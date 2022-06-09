Woman (80s) dies after falling from pub window in Galway

The woman, aged in her 80s, was found dead on High Street this morning shortly before 9am

Gardaí are investigation all the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who fell from an upper floor window in Galway city.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was found dead on High Street this morning shortly before 9am.

It is understood the woman fell from an upper floor window above a pub.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and the body of the woman remains at the scene.

The coroner has been notified of the tragedy.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the High Street area this morning between 8.45am and 9.05am and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage of the incident is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.