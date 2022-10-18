Woman (75) killed in Roscommon house fire named locally as tributes paid

75-year-old Vivien Doohan was killed following the incident at her home in Priory Park, Ballaghaderreen.

The elderly woman who tragically died in a house fire in Co Roscommon on Sunday evening has been named locally.

75-year-old Vivien Doohan was killed following the incident at her home in Priory Park, Ballaghaderreen.

Gardaí, emergency, and fire services rushed to the site of the blaze after neighbours raised the alarm shortly after 9pm.

It is understood that that neighbours and her daughter’s partner Frank desperately tried to rescue the widow, who lost her husband Tom in 2014.

They were unable to save Ms Doohan, who was living alone, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, her daughter’s partner, aged in his 30s, was treated for smoke inhalation.

Ms Doohan will be “sadly missed and remembered with love” by daughter Maddie and her partner Frank, brothers Jack and Adrian, sisters Madeleine and Josie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are not yet available, but tributes have been pouring in online for the "lovely” woman in recent days.

One person said: “Maddie, your mam... God, we’re so sorry to hear this heartbreaking news today. Maddie, your mum adored you as did your dad, your heart must be broken today. Maddie, you're in my prayers in the hard days ahead. God bless you, Maddie.”

Another wrote: “Maddie. I've no words other than we are so sorry to hear the terrible news of your lovely mother's passing. She was a lady as was your dad a gentleman. May she rest now in eternal peace. I've some lovely memories of her. Thinking of you.”

Someone else left a sweet message on social media, writing: “Sorry for your loss, Maddie. May Vivien rip. A beautiful gentle lady and lovely neighbour. Always a smile and a chat. My thoughts with you this difficult time.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Michael Mulligan said: “Vivien’s tragic death has left people in absolute shock. She was a lovely woman.”