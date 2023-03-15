Woman (70s) killed in house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although foul play is not suspected at this time.

A woman in her 70s has died in a house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth overnight.

Gardaí and firefighters arrived at the scene on Bachelors Walk in the town centre shortly after the alarm was raised at around 11pm.

Local fire crews from the nearby villages of Ardee and Dunleer also attended the blaze, LMFM reports.

The victim was found in the sitting room at the rear of the property and pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí confirmed.

She is understood to have lived alone in the two storey house.

No other injuries were reported and the site of the tragedy is currently being preserved for technical examination.

