Woman (70s) killed in crash after car hits ditch in Kilrush, Co Clare

A woman in her 70s has died after the car she was travelling in hit a ditch in Co Clare.

The tragedy occurred in the townland of Ballinagun, near Kilrush, yesterday evening, Sunday June 18, on the R483 at approximately 9.20pm.

The OAP was a backseat passenger in the vehicle when it left the road and crashed causing significant damage. No other vehicles were involved.

She was fatally injured during the collision and pronounced dead after emergency services raced to the scene.

The woman’s body was taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The R483 remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co. Clare yesterday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.