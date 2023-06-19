Woman (70s) killed in crash after car hits ditch in Kilrush, Co Clare
The OAP was a backseat passenger in the vehicle when it left the road and crashed causing significant damage.
A woman in her 70s has died after the car she was travelling in hit a ditch in Co Clare.
The tragedy occurred in the townland of Ballinagun, near Kilrush, yesterday evening, Sunday June 18, on the R483 at approximately 9.20pm.
The OAP was a backseat passenger in the vehicle when it left the road and crashed causing significant damage. No other vehicles were involved.
She was fatally injured during the collision and pronounced dead after emergency services raced to the scene.
The woman’s body was taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.
Read more
The R483 remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co. Clare yesterday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
RIP | Woman (70s) killed in crash after car hits ditch in Kilrush, Co Clare
DOWD AND OUT | Jonathan Dowdall allowed out of prison under tight security for hospital trip
Rus-tling | Irish gangs stealing valuable farm equipment to sell on the Russian black market
IN A SPIN | Dear Denise: I can’t get enough of washing machine sex–what positions can we try?
AIR FAIL | Ryanair apologises to Israel for Tel Aviv ‘Palestine’ flight announcement gaffe
INQUIRY | George Nkencho’s family to hear findings of Gsoc’s inquiry into fatal shooting
INCENDIARY | ‘Malicious fires’ damage acres of woodland at Wicklow nature reserve
FEAR ON THE STREETS | Garda shares harrowing insight into daily perils she and her colleagues face
Get real | John Aldridge: Stephen Kenny’s removal won’t solve Ireland’s problems
CCTV Bombshell | CCTV captured Noah Donohoe sneaking out of house at 3.30am on day of disappearance