Woman (70s) killed after incident involving car in Clones, Co Monaghan

An elderly pedestrian has been killed after an incident involving a car in Clones, Co Monaghan.

Gardaí rushed to the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 10.45pm last night on the Newbliss Road (R183) at Clonavilla.

The female pedestrian (70s) was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported.

The R183 at Clonavilla is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Newbliss Road (R183) in the Clonavilla area between 10pm and 11pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

It follows the death of a woman aged in her 20s following a single vehicle collision in Co Meath.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident that happened at approximately 1.20am on Saturday, April 8 on a section of the N51 at Rathmore, Athboy.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene,” a garda spokesperson said.