Woman (70s) dies in road crash in Ferbane, Co Offaly

The driver of the car, was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, where she later passed away from her injuries.

A woman in her 70s has died in a car crash in Co Offaly.

The tragic collision, involving an articulated lorry and a car, occurred shortly after 8.30am on the N62 at Doon Cross outside of Ferbane.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination will be carried out place later this evening by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Birr Garda Station 057 916 9710 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.