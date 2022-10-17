Woman (70s) dies in house fire in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon
The body of a woman in her 70s was recovered from the house and pronounced dead. It is understood that she was living alone.
An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Roscommon on Sunday evening.
Emergency and fire services attended the scene in Ballaghderreen, Co Roscommon last night after neighbours raised the alarm shortly after 9pm.
Gardaí are now investigating the tragic blaze.
Her body has since been removed to Roscommon Mortuary.
The coroner has been notified and a postmortem is scheduled to take place.
Gardaí confirmed that the scene of the blaze is currently preserved for a technical examination while investigations are ongoing.
