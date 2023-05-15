Woman (70s) dies in crash involving lorry in second road tragedy to hit Cork town
This follows the death of another pedestrian, an 82-year-old man, on the same street just over two weeks ago.
A woman in her 70s has died after she was involved in a collision with a lorry in Charleville on Monday in what is the second such incident to occur in in the town in recent weeks.
The fatal collision between the female pedestrian and a lorry occurred at approximately 3:45pm on Main Street, Charleville, County Cork.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision and local diversions are in place.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 3:30pm and 4:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
