Woman (70s) dies after being hit by car in Co Meath
The woman in her 70s, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
A woman has died following a road accident involving a car in Co Meath.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred at approximately 1.25pm today, in the Kilcarn Court area of Navan.
The road is currently closed, and a forensic examination of the scene will be conducted. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kilcarn Court area between 1pm and 1.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
