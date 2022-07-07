Woman (70s) airlifted from Kerry mountains after 30 metre fall
A woman in her 70s was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon after suffering multiple injuries in a 30 metre fall in the MacGillycuddy's Reeks in Co. Kerry.
Members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were alerted to the incident, which took place on Cnoc na Toinne, at around 4pm on Wednesday.
Volunteers treated her at the scene and set up a haul system to take her to a safe location on the ridge above via stretcher.
The woman was airlifted by the Coast Guard helicopter from Shannon and brought to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment for her injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.
The rescue operation involved 18 members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and took six hours to complete.
