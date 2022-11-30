Woman (60s) pronounced dead at scene of horror smash on Rock Road in Killarney
A woman in her 60s has been pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash on the Rock Road in Killarney, Co Kerry.
The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5.40pm this evening.
Gardai siad the driver of the car, a female aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Rock Road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place,” gardai added.
Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Rock Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
