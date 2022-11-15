Woman (60s) killed in Dublin motorbike accident named locally as tributes pour in

Marie Pollard was killed after being hit with the vehicle at the Beresford Place/Eden Quay junction in Dublin 1 on the morning of Wednesday, 9 November.

A woman who was killed in a motorbike accident in Dublin City last week has been named locally.

Marie Pollard (née Farragher), aged in her 60s, was killed after being hit with the vehicle at the Beresford Place/Eden Quay junction in Dublin 1 on the morning of Wednesday, 9 November.

She was rushed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for her injuries, where she later passed away on Friday 11 November.

Originally from Neale in Co Mayo, Marie lived in Bruckey, Castlegar in Co Galway where she worked as a theatre nurse in University Hospital Galway until her retirement two years ago.

The “compassionate” and “caring” woman is also known for her charity work with Concern Thailand and Bangladesh in the 1980s.

Marie is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Sarah, sons Gearóid and Mark, sisters Claire and Helen, brothers Fr. Stephen P.P. Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, Seán, Fr. Pat A.D.M. Tuam and David, parents-in-law Tommy and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

Marie’s funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the mum-of-three online.

A former colleague wrote: “I’m so deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic loss of Marie. She was a fabulous and caring nurse and person, an absolute lady.

“It was a privilege and honour to have known and worked with her. My heartfelt condolences to the Farragher and Pollard families. May her gentle soul rest in heavenly peace and watch over you all.”

Another praised the nurse for going above and beyond in her work, saying: “Tom n family, So saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Marie, such a lovely cheerful person, always had a smile for everyone, Marie was so so good to me in 2014 when I had surgery, she was n contact with my family all the time n kept n contact with me after. May her Gentle soul Rest N Peace (sic).”

Another added a sweet tribute: “My sincere and heartfelt sympathy to Tom , Sarah Gearóid and Mark. Also the Pollard and Farragher families.

“Marie was a wonderful friend and classmate during our training and for years since. She was great fun. Full of devilment. But a fantastic nurse and friend.

“She looked after my Michael in theatre so very well. He returned the favour with Mayo tickets... He is waiting for you now for a good chat. May God welcome you home Marie.

But we are all gutted. Love you darling.”

Dominic MacSorley, the CEO of Concern, wrote: “Marie was a bright light. Courageous, she made the decision to join Concern back in the early 1980's heading thousands of miles to the other side of the world to help families caught up in war and poverty.

“Compassionate, caring and professional she was a valued member of the Concern Thailand and Bangladesh teams, loved by all including the refugees and communities she worked with. Marie fitted in easily and effortlessly everywhere she worked.

“We, who were fortunate to know her all those years ago, we're delighted to meet up with her recently for the Concern Thailand 40th reunion in Limerick. We all carry her smile and warmth with us. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the Pollard and Farragher families and all who knew and loved Marie.”