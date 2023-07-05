Woman (60s) dies in swimming incident at Co Wexford beach

Emergency services treated the woman at the scene after she was taken from the water but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 8pm. Emergency services treated the woman at the scene after she was taken from the water but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman's body was subsequently taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a post-mortem examination will be carried out and a file prepared for the coroner.

"Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at Ballymoney strand, Co Wexford shortly after 8pm,” read a statement from the gardaí.

