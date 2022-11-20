Woman (60s) dies in Kilkenny after being hit by falling branch while cutting timber

The tragic accident occurred in an area known as Raheen in Piltown on the Kilkenny/Waterford border at around 5pm yesterday

A woman in her 60s died in Co Kilkenny after she was hit by a falling branch while out cutting timber.

The tragic accident occurred in an area known as Raheen in Piltown on the Kilkenny/Waterford border at around 5pm yesterday.

It is believed the woman had been cutting timber in a field when she was hit by a falling branch.

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí were requested for assistance by ambulance services on Saturday following reports of an incident in the Piltown area, Co Kilkenny.

A woman in her 60s received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.”

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Officers said foul play is not suspected.