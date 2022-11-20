Woman (60s) dies in Kilkenny after being hit by falling branch while cutting timber
The tragic accident occurred in an area known as Raheen in Piltown on the Kilkenny/Waterford border at around 5pm yesterday
A woman in her 60s died in Co Kilkenny after she was hit by a falling branch while out cutting timber.
The tragic accident occurred in an area known as Raheen in Piltown on the Kilkenny/Waterford border at around 5pm yesterday.
It is believed the woman had been cutting timber in a field when she was hit by a falling branch.
In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí were requested for assistance by ambulance services on Saturday following reports of an incident in the Piltown area, Co Kilkenny.
A woman in her 60s received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Her body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.”
A file will be prepared for the Coroner.
Officers said foul play is not suspected.
