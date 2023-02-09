Blaze tragedy | 

Woman (60s) dies in house fire in Cork city

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted the blaze at 8.43am.

A woman in her sixties has died following a house fire on the northside of Cork city this morning.

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended at the scene at around 9am today after a fire broke out in a house on Barnavara Crescent in Banduff, Ballyvolane.

Firefighters from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street managed to bring the fire under control.

A woman who was inside the house was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination in order to determine the cause of the fire. Garda enquiries are ongoing.

However, it is understood that the fire was accidental.


