Woman (60s) dies in house fire in Cork city
The alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted the blaze at 8.43am.
A woman in her sixties has died following a house fire on the northside of Cork city this morning.
Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended at the scene at around 9am today after a fire broke out in a house on Barnavara Crescent in Banduff, Ballyvolane.
Firefighters from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street managed to bring the fire under control.
A woman who was inside the house was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.
The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination in order to determine the cause of the fire. Garda enquiries are ongoing.
However, it is understood that the fire was accidental.
