Woman (60s) dies in hospital following Dublin house fire
Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a residence in the Clonskeagh area of Dublin 14 in the early hours of Thursday
A woman has tragically died after she was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a house fire in Dublin.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze in the Clonskeagh area of south Dublin in the early hours of this morning.
A woman, aged in her 60s, who was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition later passed away.
Read more
No other injuries were reported. A technical examination of the scene has been conducted.
A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters entered the downstairs apartment around 2am, amid a well developed fire.
They managed to rescue a woman from the property. She was subsequently rushed to hospital where she later died.
“Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a residence in the Clonskeagh area of Dublin 14 in the early hours of Thursday,” gardai said.
“A woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition. She has since passed away.
No other injuries were reported. A technical examination of the scene has been conducted.
It is understood that foul play is not suspected.
Today's Headlines
sad news | Social media giant Twitter has begun laying off Irish staff
blaze tragedy | Woman (60s) dies in hospital following Dublin house fire
horror smash | Dramatic pictures capture aftermath of tragic crash in Co Clare where man lost his life
next steps | Northern Ireland Secretary of State confirms there will be no December election
manslaughter charge | Ex-Derry GAA captain Fergal Doherty accused of killing customer outside his bar
windows smashed | Fears for safety of 50 asylum-seekers after protesters attacked centre in Finglas
appy days | Revolut CEO reveals 'super-app' plans to offer '100 per cent digital' mortgages
close-up | New Lyra McKee documentary gives us a sense of what murdered journalist was really like
Housing crisis | Tenants in up to 20 apartments in Dublin city-centre property facing eviction
Jet setting | €100k in cash seized on passenger about to board flight to Turkey