Woman (60s) dies in hospital following Dublin house fire

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a residence in the Clonskeagh area of Dublin 14 in the early hours of Thursday

Gardai at the scene of the blaze in South Dublin

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters entered the downstairs apartment around 2am, amid a well developed fire

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A woman has tragically died after she was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a house fire in Dublin.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze in the Clonskeagh area of south Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

A woman, aged in her 60s, who was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition later passed away.

No other injuries were reported. A technical examination of the scene has been conducted.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters entered the downstairs apartment around 2am, amid a well developed fire.

They managed to rescue a woman from the property. She was subsequently rushed to hospital where she later died.

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a residence in the Clonskeagh area of Dublin 14 in the early hours of Thursday,” gardai said.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected.


