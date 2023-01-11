Woman (60s) dies after being hit by van in Killybegs, Co Donegal
A woman has been killed after she was hit by a van in Killybegs, Co Donegal yesterday evening.
The pedestrian, who was in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene on Main Street shortly 5.45pm.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision.
“Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian on Main Street, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.
“The pedestrian, a female in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are in place.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” gardai added.
“We are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.”
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Killybegs Garda Station on 074 973 1002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Ref: PR18883/2023
