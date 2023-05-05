Woman (50s) seriously injured in road traffic collision in Tallaght

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators

A woman in her 50s was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Dublin yesterday evening.

The woman was badly injured in the incident involving a car on the N81 in Tallaght, Dublin 24, at approximately 3.20pm.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.