Woman (50s) killed and two seriously injured in early-morning road tragedy in Co Cork
The car collided with a number of pedestrians in the village of Ballingeary
One woman has been killed and two others seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Co Cork in the early hours on this morning.
Gardaí who are investigating the fatal road traffic collision say it occurred at Dromanallig, Ballingeary, at approximately 1.10am.
“A car collided with a number of pedestrians in the village of Ballingeary, Co. Cork,” gardai said.
“One female pedestrian (early 50s) was fatally injured as a result of the collision. Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.
Two other female pedestrians (40s) were also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.
“The male driver of the car (early 40s) and his passengers were uninjured.”
Accord to gardai, the Main Street in Ballingeary Village is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” gardai added.
