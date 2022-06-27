Woman (50s) in wheelchair dies after falling into water off Dún Laoghaire pier
A woman has died after she was pulled from the sea at Dún Laoghaire pier earlier today.
Dublin Coastguard assisted in the operation.
It is understood the woman in a wheelchair entered the water at the West Pier and the underwater garda unit retrieved her and the wheelchair.
Gardaí confirmed this evening that the woman, who was aged in her 50s, has been pronounced dead.
A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after the body of a female in her 50s was recovered from the water at Dún Laoghaire at 2.30pm this afternoon, Monday 27th June.
“Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Loughlinstown where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.”
