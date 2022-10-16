Woman (50s) found unconscious with ‘unexplained injuries’ on Mayo road

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses.

A woman was found unconscious with “unexplained injuries” on a rural road in Co Mayo this morning.

The woman, aged in her late 50s, was discovered by a passerby shortly after 4am on Sunday, 16 October, on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islandeady (about halfway between the towns of Castlebar and Westport).

She is now understood to be in a critical condition after being rushed to Mayo University Hospital by ambulance.

Gardaí have not yet established the cause of her injuries and have sealed off the scene for forensic examination with local traffic diversions put in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “They are particularly appealing to motorists with camera footage (including dash-cam) who travelled through the townland of Islandeady on the N5 in the early hours this morning, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90308200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”