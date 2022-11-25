Woman (40s) remains in custody following discovery of man’s body in Co Cork in March
The body of the man, who was aged in his early 60s, was found at a house in Buttevant on the night of Thursday, March 24
A woman who was arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cork in March remains in custody this morning, gardai have said.
The woman, in her 40s, was arrested by gardai on Thursday morning.
Read more
She is being quizzed after the body of the man, who was aged in his early 60s, was found at a house in Buttevant on the night of Thursday, March 24.
“The woman is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Mallow Garda station,” gardai said.
A spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
bugged chat | Unionists call for probe into allegations against Mary Lou McDonald made in Hutch trial
apology issued | GAA commentator says ‘hot mic’ comments about female footballer were taken out of context
damages claim | Ian Bailey’s ex Jules Thomas claims Netflix ‘tried to portray me as accomplice' in Sophie murder
quizzed | Woman (40s) remains in custody following discovery of man’s body in Co Cork in March
good maur-ning | Maura Higgins celebrates birthday with lavish breakfast in the Maldives
DOPE | Pervert IRA man was caught blowing up RUC station because he hung around to see bomb go off
it's a g-hurl | GAA star TJ Reid and influencer Niamh De Brun welcome first baby
tower blaze | Two people taken to hospital following apartment fire in Ireland’s tallest building
I'm cross | English fans refused entry to World Cup game because of ‘offensive’ Crusader outfits
local tensions | Q&A: Are the refugee housing protests in East Wall a sign of more rows to come?