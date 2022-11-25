Woman (40s) remains in custody following discovery of man’s body in Co Cork in March

The body of the man, who was aged in his early 60s, was found at a house in Buttevant on the night of Thursday, March 24

A woman who was arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cork in March remains in custody this morning, gardai have said.

The woman, in her 40s, was arrested by gardai on Thursday morning.

She is being quizzed after the body of the man, who was aged in his early 60s, was found at a house in Buttevant on the night of Thursday, March 24.

“The woman is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Mallow Garda station,” gardai said.

A spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.