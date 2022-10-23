Woman (40s) killed in early morning crash in Kilkenny as two others hospitalised

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash which took place at approximately 7.30am on Sunday, October 23, on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway in Co Kilkenny.

A woman has died in a crash involving a car and a van on a busy Kilkenny road this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision which took place at approximately 7.30am on Sunday, October 23, on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway in Co Kilkenny.

The driver of the car involved in this collision, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger of this car, aged in her 50s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life-threatening injuries while the male driver of the van, aged in his 40s, was also brought to St Luke’s with serious injuries.

No other injuries to persons were reported.

The road is currently closed while a technical examination is being conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway between 7am and 7.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.