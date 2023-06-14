Woman (40s) dead and another (20s) seriously injured after being hit by train in Sligo
In a statement, gardaí said that the incident occurred on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare, Co Sligo this afternoon at approximately 4pm.
A woman (40s) has died and another woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries in a rail accident in Sligo.
Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the incident which occurred on a train line earlier this afternoon.
In a statement, gardaí said that the incident occurred on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare, this afternoon at approximately 4pm.
"One female pedestrian aged in her 40s, was fatally injured and her body remains at the scene. A second female aged in her 20s, has been removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries."
Read more
The statement said that the coroner has been notified. Forensic collision investigators are en route to the scene.
The exact nature of the accident is not yet clear.
Irish Rail had confirmed an incident occurred in the Ballysadare area, which is about 7km from Sligo town. It said the Sligo to Dublin service is stopped between Sligo and Collooney “due to a serious incident”.
"The 15.50 service from Sligo to Dublin Connolly struck two women in the vicinity of Ballisadare, shortly after three o’clock today,” Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan told Independent.ie.
"Emergency services remain at the scene. There were 100 people on board the train. They have all disembarked from the train and have been removed from the scene by bus. They will go to Boyle and will be able to get a train from Boyle."
“Services are operating between Dublin Connolly and Boyle only, and we have bus transfers in place between Sligo and Boyle,” she added.
Independent.ie understands gardaí have closed the road between Ballysadare and Collooney. A Defence Forces helicopter was at the scene up until shortly after 5pm.
More to follow…
