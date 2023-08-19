Woman (40s) arrested after three women (60s) injured in Adare, Co Limerick crash

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision involving a car and a lorry at approximately 3.45pm

A woman has been arrested after three women in their 60s were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the N21 in Adare, Co Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision involving a car and a lorry that occurred at approximately 3.45pm.

Two women aged in their 60s were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The two other women in the car, one aged in her 60s and the other in her 40s, were also treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries have been reported and the road is currently open.

Gardaí say they have arrested a woman aged in her 40s in relation to the collision.

“She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Limerick Region,” gardai said. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 or in Adare yesterday afternoon between 3.30pm and 4.15pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.