Woman (30s) rushed to hospital after two-vehicle collision in North Cork
The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was brought by ambulance to CUH with what were described as non-life threatening injuries
A woman is being treated in Cork University Hospital this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in North Cork.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident at Clonard Avenue in Grenagh Village which happened at around 9.30am this morning.
The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was brought by ambulance to CUH with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
The road was later reopened for motorists after delays caused by the incident.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 9:30am today, Tuesday, 22nd of November 2022 on Clonard Avenue in the Grenagh area of Co Cork.
One woman aged in her 30s was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.
“The road is currently open for use.”
