Woman (30s) hit by train near Tullamore Station

A woman has been hospitalized after being hit by a train near Tullamore railway station yesterday evening, Monday July 17.

The shocking incident occurred as the 19.35 Heuston to Galway train headed west along the track.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was brought to hospital,” said Barry Kenny of Irish Rail.

An operation was launched by ambulance and a co-ordinated accident emergency response took place.

“The train proceeded once emergency services had completed their work on site, with a delay of 115 minutes, and with some consequent delays to other services last evening.

“Services operated as normal this morning. We apologise to customers affected, and thank them for their patience and understanding during this distressing incident,” Mr Kenny added.

The woman (34) is recovering in hospital today after she became trapped under the train, the Offaly Express newspaper reported.

‘The alarm had been raised by Iarnród Eireann staff and local emergency services were quickly on the scene. The woman was initially treated by paramedics who went under the train to stabilise her, before she was removed by the local fire crew and rushed by ambulance to Tullamore hospital,’ the paper added.