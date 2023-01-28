Woman (22) killed and two hospitalised after car crashes into a ditch in Co Mayo
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.
A woman was killed in a crash last night after her car left the road and collided with a ditch in Co Mayo.
The single vehicle collision occurred at Corlough West, Belmullet, Co. Mayo. last night at approximately 9.15pm.
The driver, who was 22-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to the mortuary in Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.
Two passengers, a man and woman both in their early 20s, were also in the car at the time of the collision.
Read more
The two have been removed to Mayo University Hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardai in Belmullet are investigating the tragic accident.
A garda spokesman has appealed for witnesses to make contact with them
He said: "The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
"Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning, Saturday 28th January, 2023.
“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station (097) 81910, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”
Today's Headlines
tragic death | Feud victim Eddie Hutch’s ex-wife found dead in her Dublin home
MOTLEY CREW | One-legged mechanic, bossy mum and juror jailed for trying to fix drugs kingpin’s trial
tragic loss | Woman (22) killed and two hospitalised after car crashes into a ditch in Co Mayo
Red Faced | ‘Alex Ferguson ended my Man United career in a golf club carpark’, says Paul Ince
TRAGIC TALE | Man whose remains lay undiscovered for 20 years in Cork home is laid to rest
wardrobe malfunction | Harry Styles apologises to Los Angeles audience after ripping his trousers onstage
pub attack | Longford dad-of-six Edward ‘Blondie’ Stokes jailed for ‘savage’ assault with a shillelagh
Border Bandit | Fuel smuggler Patrick Belton told to hand over house or face prison in CAB probe
tragedy | Our girl Zoe opens up about her return to Greece to give evidence about the wildfires that took her husband
FINGERED | Notorious UDA racketeer Jimmy Craig ‘set up RUC officer for murder’