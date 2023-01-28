Woman (22) killed and two hospitalised after car crashes into a ditch in Co Mayo

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

A woman was killed in a crash last night after her car left the road and collided with a ditch in Co Mayo.

The single vehicle collision occurred at Corlough West, Belmullet, Co. Mayo. last night at approximately 9.15pm.

The driver, who was 22-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to the mortuary in Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Two passengers, a man and woman both in their early 20s, were also in the car at the time of the collision.

The two have been removed to Mayo University Hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai in Belmullet are investigating the tragic accident.

A garda spokesman has appealed for witnesses to make contact with them

He said: "The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

"Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning, Saturday 28th January, 2023.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station (097) 81910, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”