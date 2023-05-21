Woman (21) dies after being hit by garda patrol car in Buncrana, Donegal
The crash has been reported to to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).
A young woman has died after being hit by a garda car in Donegal in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The tragedy happened at approximately 3.15am in Ludden, Buncrana.
Gardai say the pedestrian was “struck by a garda patrol car” and her body remains at scene. No one else was injured during the collision.
A garda spokesperson said: “The scene remains closed for a technical examination. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”
