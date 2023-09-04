Woman (20s) released after man dies in crash between car and bicycle in Co Kerry

The woman, in her 20s, was held after the incident on the Killorglin to Cromane Road

The man's body has been brought to University Hospital Kerry

A woman who was arrested after a man was killed in a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Co Kerry yesterday has since been released.

The woman, in her 20s, was held after the incident on the Killorglin to Cromane Road in which the man (60s) died at the scene.

The road was closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators as gardaí launched an appeal for witnesses to contact them.

"The woman (20's) arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision on the Killorglin to Cromane Road in Co. Kerry, on Sunday, 3rd September 2023, has been released,” gardaí said.

A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision, which involved a car and a bicycle and occurred on Sunday morning.

“The male cyclist, aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place,” gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Killorglin to Cromane Road, on Sunday morning between 8.20am and 9am, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.