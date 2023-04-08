Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Meath
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident that happened at approximately 1.20am this morning – Saturday, April 8 – on a section of the N51 at Rathmore, Athboy.
A woman aged in her 20s has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Meath.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident that happened at approximately 1.20am this morning – Saturday, April 8 – on a section of the N51 at Rathmore, Athboy.
“The sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene,” a garda spokesperson said.
“The road remains closed this morning and the services of forensic collision investigators has been requested. Local diversions are in place.”
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1am and 1:30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Murder Probe | Man charged in connection with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick
Easter Tragedy | Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Meath
brutal honesty | Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw in explosive interview
Crime Time | Woman with 879 criminal convictions tells judge that going back to jail is a ‘godsend’
Hair of the Dog | Rescue dog Coco becomes first canine to be treated for alcohol addiction
Mother's heartache | Mum of murdered Amanda Jenkins opens up about family fears of killer’s release
near miss | WATCH: Alarming scenes as trees crash among spectators at The Masters
Deals on Wheels | Drug dealer caught cycling through a red light on stolen child’s bike is jailed
fight for change | Brother of murdered Dublin mum launches foundation to ‘end domestic violence’
please stop | Daughter of man murdered in loyalist feud issues plea after weeks of violence