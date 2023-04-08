Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Meath

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident that happened at approximately 1.20am this morning – Saturday, April 8 – on a section of the N51 at Rathmore, Athboy.

A woman aged in her 20s has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Meath.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident that happened at approximately 1.20am this morning – Saturday, April 8 – on a section of the N51 at Rathmore, Athboy.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The road remains closed this morning and the services of forensic collision investigators has been requested. Local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1am and 1:30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.