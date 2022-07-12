Woman (20s) killed after car and lorry collide on the N25 in Co Waterford

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at Faha near Kilmacthomas at 8.30am

The body of the woman was brought to University Hospital Waterford

A woman has been killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision, involving a car and a lorry on the N25 in Co Waterford this morning.

The victim, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Faha near Kilmacthomas at 8.30am.

Her body has since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Diversions are currently in place to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station 051 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.